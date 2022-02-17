Japan's trade deficit soars to 8-year high as commodity imports jump

-
ALSO READ
Toyota-Suzuki affordable electric vehicle to make India debut by 2025
Japan PM urges companies to raise wages as business sheds Covid impact
Japan's wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise
Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop EV battery tech and supply by 2030
Toyota to hike prices by up to 2% from Oct 1 to offset rise in input costs
-
Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments.
The growing trade deficit highlights the world's third-largest economy's vulnerability to soaring commodity costs, on which manufacturers rely for production at home.
Imports soared 39.6% year-on-year in January to hit a record high in terms of their value in yen, coming to 8.5231 trillion yen ($73.81 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, above a median market forecast for a 37.1% increase.
That greatly outstripped a 9.6% rise in exports in the year to January, bringing the trade balance to a deficit of 2.1911 trillion yen, its biggest in a single month since January 2014.
That was much bigger than the median estimate for a 1.607 trillion yen shortfall.
"Exports tend to go down in January due to seasonal factors as factory operation rates are usually low due to New Year holidays," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.
"So it's easy for the trade balance to go in the red in the month, but the deficit was still large, even when taking that into account."
A big factor in the deficit was a decline in car exports, said Tsunoda, which swung into contraction from an expansion in the previous month.
Manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have been forced to temporarily close some plants after facing supply chain disruptions and pressure from a record surge in COVID-19 infections at home.
Imports were pushed up by surging incoming shipments of petroleum, coal and liquefied natural gas.
By region, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, shrank 5.4% in the 12 months to January, posting its first contraction in 19 months, while imports jumped 23.7% to post their largest rise in four months.
That was likely in part due to slower exports and a front-loading of demand ahead of China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday that started on the last day of January.
U.S.-bound shipments, another key market for Japanese goods, grew 11.5% in January, as stronger machinery shipments outweighed a fall in car exports.
Separate government data showed core machinery orders, which serve as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, were up 3.6% in December from the prior month, better than an expected 1.8% fall.
Manufacturers expected core orders to decline 1.1% in January-March, after a 6.5% gain in the previous quarter.
Japan's economy grew slightly less than expected in the final quarter of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, government data showed on Tuesday, though a record surge in Omicron variant cases and the high raw material prices are clouding the outlook.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU