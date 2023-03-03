Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in January, says ministry

-
ALSO READ
India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment
US jobless insurance claims near historic low despite cooling economy
US weekly jobless claims fall to 222,000 despite rapid Fed rate hikes
Initial jobless claims rise, signal softening market: US Labour Dept
India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE
-
Japan's unemployment rate dropped in January from a month earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a report on Friday.
According to the Ministry, the unemployment rate stood at 2.4 per cent in the recording month, down from 2.5 per cent a month earlier.
Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday the job availability ratio stood at 1.35, down 0.1 point from a month earlier.
The ratio equates to there being 135 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 15:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU