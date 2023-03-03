Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in January, says ministry

Japan's dropped in January from a month earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry, the stood at 2.4 per cent in the recording month, down from 2.5 per cent a month earlier.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday the job availability ratio stood at 1.35, down 0.1 point from a month earlier.

The ratio equates to there being 135 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

--IANS

ksk/

