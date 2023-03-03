JUST IN
US expands crackdown on China with export restrictions on Inspur, BGI
Major central banks return to rate hikes to fight inflation in February
Pakistan raises key rate by 300 bps, slaps Rs 3.23 power surcharge
Markets brace for potential default by Pakistan as $7 bn debt looms
China loses more than 40 mn workers in three years as population ages
Ahead of Blinken's India visit, US contrasts its G-20 goals and Russia's
Pakistan's CPI jumps 31.5%, retail inflation highest in 49 years
China's manufacturing activity expands at fastest pace since 2012
US attaches childcare strings to $52-billion subsidy for chip makers
US Federal Reserve may hike policy rates to 6%: BofA Global Research
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
World Bank nominee Ajay Banga is a 'big believer' in climate science
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US expands crackdown on China with export restrictions on Inspur, BGI

The Commerce Department added a number of companies to the so-called Entity List for acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China's military modernization efforts

Topics
United States | China | Exports

Jenny Leonard & Eric Martin | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI Research, citing activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

The Commerce Department added a number of companies to the so-called Entity List for acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China’s military modernization efforts. The department also cited companies providing support to Russia’s military.

Among the notable additions is Inspur Group, the state-affiliated maker of computer servers that’s benefited from giant datacenter construction nationwide, and Beijing-based CPU maker Loongson. Both are regarded as integral to the government’s effort to replace foreign-made technology and propel domestic innovation.

Loongson is considered a potential alternative in future for Intel Corp. chips, while Inspur competes directly with servers made by the likes of HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc.

US companies are banned from exporting to the listed entities without prior government approval.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security declined to comment beyond the federal register notice.

The sanctions that cover Inspur are similar to those imposed on Huawei Technologies Co., and apply to US shipments as well as foreign-made items produced with US-origin tools or technology, which effectively means all semiconductors on the planet are covered, said Kevin Wolf, a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

The US has also added BGI Research to the list, a reflection of the administration’s use of the blacklist to address human rights violations. It also included agencies such as the National Research Center for Parallel Computer Engineering and Technology and the Wuxi Institute of Advanced Technology.

“The addition of these entities is based upon information that indicates their collection and analysis of genetic data poses a significant risk of contributing to monitoring and surveillance by the government of China, which has been utilized in the repression of ethnic minorities in China,” the release says.

In 2020, two BGI affiliates, Beijing Liuhe BGI and Xinjiang Silk Road BGI, were among 11 Chinese companies added to the US Commerce Department’s entity list over their alleged implication in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. BGI then issued a response saying there was no basis for including the subsidiaries on the list, and that the company strictly abides by all international business practices and laws.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 08:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.