posted its biggest annual since record keeping began in 2022, as soaring prices for energy and raw material prices were further inflated by a weaker yen, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the country logged a 19.97 trillion ($155 billion) deficit for 2022 -- the largest amount for a year since comparable data became available in 1979, reports Xinhua news agency.

Imports in the recording period leaped 39.2 per cent to a record 118.16 trillion yen, while exports were up a record 8.2 per cent to 98.19 trillion yen, the Ministry's preliminary reports showed.

The yen's plunge to a more than three-decade low against the US dollar during 2022 punctuated the and the fact that resource-poor is at the mercy of imports for the country's core needs.

As for December alone, booked a of 1.45 trillion yen, the Ministry said.

In the month, imports climbed 20.6 per cent to 10.24 trillion yen, while exports rose 11.5 per cent at 8.79 trillion yen, the data showed.

