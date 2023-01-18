JUST IN
Geographical diversification of chip manufacturing to happen: Moody's
US, China vow to prevent competition from becoming 'conflict': Janet Yellen
UK inflation eases for a second month in December, falling to 10.5%
White House insists looming debt ceiling crisis be dealt without conditions
Developed world to help small farmers in developing nations: India at WEF
Poorest learners benefit least from public education funding: UNICEF
Russia's oil output up 2% in 2022 despite sanctions, says Prez Putin
Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
China's GDP growth falls to 3% in 2022, second lowest growth in 50 years
WEF Davos 2023: Global leaders roll up sleeves to tackle a tough 2023
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Russia has earned a place among terrorists: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Geopolitical instability raises threat of 'catastrophic' cyberattack: WEF

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 findings were based on surveys, workshops and interviews with over 300 experts and C-suite executives

Topics
Cyberattacks | World Economic Forum | cybercrimes

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Cybersecurity is increasingly influencing how and where businesses invest and a vast majority believe that global geopolitical instability is likely to lead to a catastrophic cyberattack in the next two years.

According to a report released here on Wednesday by the World Economic Forum at its Annual Meeting 2023, half of the companies surveyed feel the current landscape is making them re-evaluate the countries in which their organisation does business.

Over 93 per cent of cybersecurity experts and 86 per cent of business leaders believe "a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event is likely in the next two years" and there is a critical skills gap that is threatening societies and key infrastructure.

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 findings were based on surveys, workshops and interviews with over 300 experts and C-suite executives.

The report, prepared in collaboration with Accenture, said that awareness and preparation will help organisations balance the value of new technology against the cyber risk that comes with it.

The report highlighted the need to address the shortage of talent and skilled experts. Some 34 per cent of cybersecurity experts said they lacked some skills in their team, with 14 per cent saying they lacked critical skills.

The problem is more pronounced in key sectors such as energy utilities, where nearly 25 per cent of cybersecurity experts said they lacked the necessary critical skills to protect their organisations' operations.

Expanding the cybersecurity talent pool is needed to solve this problem. Several successful cybersecurity skills programmes are under way around the world, but many have difficulty scaling to large numbers. Greater cross-industry collaboration and public-private partnership is needed to overcome this.

According to the report, the speed at which new technologies are implemented means that real and lasting cyber resilience comes from embedding cybersecurity into an organisation's culture and decision-making processes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyberattacks

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 23:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.