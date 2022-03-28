Japan to revise forex law to end crypto loophole for sanctions on Russia

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
Cryptocurrency tax: Relief for crypto investors as Budget ushers in norms
Legal loophole in maintenance law letting offenders slip away: Delhi HC
-
Japan will revise its foreign exchange law to prevent Russia from evading Western financial sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine through cryptocurrency assets, top government officials said on Monday.
The government will submit a revision of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to the current parliament session to strengthen protections against potential sanction-busting by Russia through digital assets, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press conference.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also called for the law to be amended in a Monday parliament session, where he stressed the need for coordinated moves with Western allies after attending last week's Group of Seven summit in Belgium.
A finance ministry official told Reuters discussions were under way about the proposed amendment, saying he could not provide further details.
The revision "presumably enables the government to apply the law to crypto-asset exchanges like banks and oblige them to scrutinise whether their clients are Russian sanction targets," said Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese government has slapped asset-freeze sanctions on more than 100 Russian officials, oligarchs, banks and other institutions. Japan has also banned high-tech exports and revoked the most-favoured nation trade status for Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".
Earlier this month, Japan's financial regulatory body demanded about 30 crypto exchanges in the country not to conduct asset transactions with sanction targets.
A legislative revision is a stronger step to implement such regulations. According to economist Sakai, Kishida's government probably developed the legal revision plan given Western authorities' stricter rules on the subject, as well as high Japanese public support for sanctioning Russia.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU