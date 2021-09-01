Japanese government considers moving embassy in Afghanistan to Qatar

-
The Japanese government is considering transferring the functions of its embassy in Kabul to Qatar due to the tense situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.
The embassy's work has been temporarily shifted to the Japanese Consulate-General in Istanbul, Turkey, the Japanese media reported.
"The Taliban have a political office (in Doha), and we can expect various talks there," The Japan Times quoted Motegi as saying.
Motegi further stated that the government will continue its efforts to support Japanese nationals, local embassy staff and others who wish to evacuate from Afghanistan.
The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States is moving its Afghanistan diplomatic mission to Qatar.
"First, we built a new team to help lead this new mission. As of today, we suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will soon be formally notified to Congress. Given the uncertain security environment and political situation in Afghanistan, it was the prudent step to take," Blinken said in remarks at the State Department.
Blinken said that for the time being, the US will use this post in Doha to "manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administrating humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban.
