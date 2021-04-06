China's foreign minister cautions Japan ahead of US-Japan summit next week

-
ALSO READ
India, Japan talk South China Sea, freedom of navigation ahead of Quad meet
Cooperation between countries should not target others: China on Quad meet
Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov vows retaliation for new US sanctions
Iran nuclear-deal: Joe Biden says US sanctions will not be lifted
-
China's foreign minister has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the US to counter China, ahead of a US-Japan summit next week.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart in a phone call Monday evening that their two countries should ensure that bilateral relations do not get involved in the so-called confrontation between major countries, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.
It quoted Wang as saying that China hopes that Japan, as an independent country, will look at China's development in an objective and rational way, instead of being misled by some countries holding biased view against China.
Japan, a close US ally that hosts major American naval and air force bases, shares US concerns about China's military buildup and claims to territory in the South and East China Seas. However its major trade and investment interests in China have at times reined in its criticism of its larger neighbour.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga travels to Washington to meet President Joe Biden on April 16 in what will be the US leader's first in-person summit since taking office in January.
Biden, in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, has stressed rebuilding ties with European and Asian allies as the US prepares for competition with a rising China.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi raised human rights in China's Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, both important issues for Biden. He also reiterated Japan's protest against China's presence in waters around a group of uninhabited, Japan-controlled islands that China claims in the East China Sea.
Wang opposed Japan's interference in China's internal affairs in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Chinese statement said.
Taiwan is another potential flashpoint, with Suga saying earlier this week that Japan would cooperate with the US on the issue. China regards the self-governing island as a runaway province that should be under Chinese rule.
China, in a signal to the US and its allies. recently sent an aircraft carrier group to waters near Taiwan for training exercises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU