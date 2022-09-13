Jean Smart wins Best Actress in a Comedy title for 'Hacks' at Emmys 2022

-
Jean Smart took home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in 'Hacks' at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.
Smart won in a stacked category over fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary'), Elle Fanning ('The Great') and Issa Rae ('Insecure'), reports 'Variety'.
Smart won for 'Hacks' Season 2, which aired on HBO Max beginning in May. The show was renewed for a third season in June shortly after the second season debuted.
This is Smart's second consecutive win in the category after her victory for 'Hacks' Season 1 last year.
She has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards throughout her career with five wins, counting this and last year's win.
Smart previously won twice for best guest actress in a comedy for 'Frasier' and for best supporting actress in a comedy for 'Samantha Who?'
For the 2022 Emmys, HBO & HBO Max had the most nominations of any platform with a combined total of 140 across all of their shows.
Drama series 'Succession' was the most-nominated show of the year with 25, while 'Ted Lasso' and HBO's 'The White Lotus' each picked up 20.
Netflix was second overall with 105 nominations, down from last year's 129. But this year, the streamer had a breakthrough with the global hit 'Squid Game', which became the first non-English language TV series in Emmy's history to get nominated for best drama series.
