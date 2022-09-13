Lee Jung-Jae wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series title at Emmys

-
Actor Lee Jung-Jae's impeccable performance in the globally popular South Korean survival drama show 'Squid Game' has earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.
Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night, Jung-Jae was up against names such as Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Brian Cox ('Succession'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul'), Adam Scott ('Severance') and Jeremy Strong ('Succession').
That's not it!
'Squid Game' maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series.
The show's cast also includes names such as Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.
The series revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win over 5 billion won.
