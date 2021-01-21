Joe Biden appoints Dan Smith as acting secretary of state: White House

-
-
President Joe Biden has appointed Dan Smith to temporarily serve as acting Secretary of State until nominee Antony Blinken is confirmed by the Senate, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Today, President Joe Biden announced the acting agency leadership across the administration to assist in the next phase of the administration to assist in the next phase of the transition of government," the release said. "These individuals, nearly all of whom are career civil servants, will temporarily lead federal agencies while Cabinet nominees continue moving through the confirmation process."
Biden also appointed Andy Baukol as Acting Treasury Secretary and Monty Wilkinson as the Acting head of the Justice Department.
