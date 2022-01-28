Joe Biden, German leader to discuss Ukraine at 7 February meeting

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
Biden in virtual meet to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
US's Blinken to meet with his Russian counterpart as Ukraine tensions soar
-
President Joe Biden and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russian aggression toward Ukraine during a meeting next month in Washington, the White House announced Thursday.
The one-on-one meeting will be Scholz's first Oval Office sit-down since he took over leadership of his country in December.
Tensions have soared in recent weeks as the United States and its NATO partners express growing concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine means that Moscow plans to invade its neighbor. Russia denies such intentions.
Germany's refusal to join the U.S. and other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin's resolve in standing up to Russia.
The White House announced the visit a day after the U.S. told Russia in writing that it is rejecting its main demands for resolving the long-simmering crisis over Ukraine. The Kremlin said Thursday the U.S. rejection left little ground for optimism.
Biden and Scholz will also discuss cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic and security issues, the White House said.
Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor in December, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy following the 16-year tenure of Angela Merkel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU