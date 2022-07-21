Punjab CM Mann hospitalised with stomach ache complaint, discharged later

Chief Minister was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday night after he complained of stomach ache, Aam Aadmi Party sources said here on Thursday.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, they added.

After arriving in Chandigarh, Mann held a meeting with some senior police officials here. He complimented the Police officials for their operation against two gangsters in Amritsar.

He also released a video message, saying the state will be free from gangsters and drug peddlers.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kusa, allegedly involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were gunned down in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Police at a village near Amritsar on Wednesday.

