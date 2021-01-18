Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

-
Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.
Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.
People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled "this is not a drill."
Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution. The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there January 6.
