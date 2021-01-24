Joe Biden speaks to UK PM Johnson, discusses potential free trade deal

-
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke over the phone on Saturday and discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between the two countries.
Boris Johnson is the first European leader who has spoken to newly inaugurated US President Biden.
After the call, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening. I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19."
Giving more information on the call, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister [Johnson] spoke to Joe Biden, president of the United States, this evening."
"He congratulated the President on his inauguration and the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Boris Johnson welcomed Biden's decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX programme to ensure equitable access for vaccines.
"They noted the significant challenges facing the world during the pandemic, but also the unparalleled opportunities to build back better and greener together. The Prime Minister praised President Biden's early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050," the statement added.
