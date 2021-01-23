Trump's Senate impeachment trial will start in February: Chuck Schumer

-
ALSO READ
Trump, Pence distance from Capitol rioters; suggest Prez won't be removed
Will vote to impeach Trump unless Pence invokes 25th amendment: Pelosi
Trump impeached: A guide to the second impeachment of the US President
US House sets stage for Donald Trump's historic second impeachment
Nancy Pelosi says House will impeach Donald Trump, pushes VP to oust him
-
Former US President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial will begin during the week of February 8, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced.
The process will start on Monday when the US House of Representatives formally delivers the impeachment charge to the chamber.
The chamber charged Trump with inciting an insurrection against the government on January 6.
"We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability and that is what this trial will provide," CNN quoted Schumer as saying.
Senate leaders struck a deal on Friday to delay former President Donald J. Trump's impeachment trial for two weeks, giving President Biden time to install his cabinet and begin moving a legislative agenda before they begin a historic proceeding to try his predecessor for "incitement of insurrection."
On January 13, one week before Biden took office, the lower chamber in the US Congress voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on charges of inciting violence against the US government.
Although Trump is no longer president, the Senate could still convict him and vote to ban him from ever running for office again.
It was the second time Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House. The first time he was acquitted by the Senate in February of last year (with only 1 Republican voting in favor of one article of impeachment).
However, unlike the impeachment over the Ukraine aid scandal, GOP House lawmakers broke rank--with ten voting to impeach Trump.
It will take 67 votes in the 100-seat Senate to convict Trump on the impeachment charges. This would require 17 GOP senators to break rank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU