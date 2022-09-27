JUST IN
Joe Biden to host Emmanuel Macron for state visit in December: White House

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will host his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for a state visit on December 1

IANS  |  Washington 

US President, Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (Photo: Reuters)

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will host his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for a state visit on December 1.

This will be the first state visit of the Biden-Harris administration since it took office in January 2021, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

"It will underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the US and France, our oldest ally, that is founded on our shared democratic values, economic ties, and defence and security cooperation," she was quoted as saying.

The leaders will also discuss "our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest".

The French President will be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

This is Emmanuel Macron's second state visit to the US after he was re-elected as President in April.

In 2018, he was also the first world leader to be invited for a state dinner by former President Donald Trump.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 14:18 IST

