Macron promises French teachers more money, average pay hikes of 10%

Macron however, did not mention when the pay rises would go into effect.

Teaching has become a less attractive profession in France, with pay falling behind rates paid in neighbouring Germany, for example.

Many teaching posts remained unfilled at the start of the new academic year.

Apart from higher pay, Macron called for better teaching, greater equality of opportunity and improved replacements for teachers reporting sick.

Apart from reforms to the education sector, the President has indicated that he will tackle hospitals and the health sector in his second term of office.

