Macron promises French teachers more money, average pay hikes of 10%

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French President
World leaders laud India's achievements on 75 years of independence
Ukraine crisis: PM Modi, Macron agree on need to reach ceasefire
Putin senses 'catastrophe' at Ukraine nuke plant during talk with Macron
Ukraine war: West questions whether Putin has become dangerously unstable
-
French teachers are to receive a considerable increase in basic pay and added compensation for putting in extra hours voluntarily, President Emmanuel Macron said at the start of the academic year.
New teachers will now be paid at least 2,000 euros ($1,990) a month, dpa news agency quoted the President as saying on Thursday.
Average pay in the profession is to rise by 10 per cent and teachers offering extra lessons are to receive an additional allowance effectively increasing pay by 20 per cent, he added.
Macron however, did not mention when the pay rises would go into effect.
Teaching has become a less attractive profession in France, with pay falling behind rates paid in neighbouring Germany, for example.
Many teaching posts remained unfilled at the start of the new academic year.
Apart from higher pay, Macron called for better teaching, greater equality of opportunity and improved replacements for teachers reporting sick.
Apart from reforms to the education sector, the President has indicated that he will tackle hospitals and the health sector in his second term of office.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU