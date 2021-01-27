Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin speak over phone on arms control, Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in White House
Kamala Harris acknowledges challenges, says It's not going to be easy
Joe Biden picks Rohit Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Joe Biden to deliver forward-looking inaugural speech around unity
Outlook darkens for Wall Street as Joe Biden's regulators take shape
-
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed arms control and other issues during their first phone conversation, said the White House.
The White House said in a statement that Biden and Putin discussed both countries' willingness to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The two leaders also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues.
Biden in the phone call reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty. "He also raised other matters of concern, including the SolarWinds hack, reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 United States election, and the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny," said the statement.
The White House said last Thursday that the Biden administration proposed a five-year extension of the New START, which was welcomed by the Kremlin.
Their common ground on arms control might be a bright spot for the US-Russia relations, but the overall tensions between Washington and Moscow are unlikely to decrease given their differences on issues of Syria, Ukraine, cybersecurity as well as their mutual accusation of interference in the domestic politics.
The New START, which limits the numbers of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery systems to 700 for each, is the last remaining nuclear arms control pact in force between the two nuclear superpowers.
The treaty can be extended by a maximum of five years with the consent of the two countries. The former Trump administration tried to conclude a shorter extension of the treaty last year after rounds of negotiation with Russia, but the two sides failed to finalise a formal agreement.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU