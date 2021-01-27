YouTube extends suspension of Donald Trump's channel indefinitely

-
ALSO READ
Republicans abandon Donald Trump as attack on US Capitol proves too much
US Capitol attack: Democrats ask panel to investigate senators Cruz, Hawley
Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody without bond
Donald Trump receives lowest job approval rating in final days as President
Trump, Pence distance from Capitol rioters; suggest Prez won't be removed
-
US online video sharing service YouTube extended its suspension of ex-President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely, Politico reported.
"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended," YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said as quoted by Politico.
"Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments," the spokesperson said.
The news outlet said YouTube also restricted Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani's ability to make money off his channel.
Trump's YouTube channel has been prevented from having new content and engagement with viewers in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, where his supporters stormed the federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election win of Joe Biden.
Trump has been accused of inciting the attack, with a fiery speech he made to his supporters in the periphery of the Capitol just before the riot - a charge he has denied. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU