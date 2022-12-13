Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese attacked; three gunmen killed

-
ALSO READ
81 Chinese nationals given Leave India notice, 117 deported in 3 yrs: Govt
Pak summons Afghan diplomat to convey anguish over attack on envoy in Kabul
UN chief condemns attack on cricket stadium in Kabul that killed 19
Lookout circular against 3 Chinese nationals for operating illegal loan app
United Nations condemns deadly attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul
-
Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals in an attack that ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.
Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.
Kabul’s Emergency Hospital reported receiving 21 casualties — 18 injured and three dead on arrival. Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.
Videos posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots, while a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.
The attack came a day after China’s ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters and sought more attention on the protection of its embassy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 00:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU