Kabul terror attack: At least 12 killed in suicide blast near clerics' meet

At least 12 people have died in a suicide blast which took place near a gathering of top clerics in Afghanistan's Kabul, shortly after they issued a against the ongoing conflict which called such attacks a sin, the capital's police spokesman said on Monday, reported Aljazeera.

"Our initial information shows that the suicide attack took place when guests were exiting the hall" where the meeting was taking place at around 11.30 am (0700 GMT)," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told local broadcaster Tolo News.

"Unfortunately there are many casualties, killed and wounded." The blast detonated outside the hall, he said. A security source confirmed it had been a suicide attack.