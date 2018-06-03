Nigeria-based Indian hits jackpot in UAE lottery, takes home Rs 180 mn

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

An Indian in the UAE has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping 10 million dirham in a raffle in Abu Dhabi, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India.

Dickson Kattithara Abraham, who lives in Nigeria, had purchased the ticket in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times reported.

The 10 million dirham ($  27,22,450 or Rs 18,22,25,000) prize was announced at the Abu Dhabi International Airport's arrivals hall on Sunday morning, the report said.

Among nine other winners, five are Indians, three Pakistanis and one from the UAE, it said.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is a long-running and extremely popular prize draw hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In April, an Indian driver in Dubai won a whopping 12 million dirham in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

In January, an Indian in the UAE had won 12 million dirham in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year.
First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 14:23 IST

