Kabul urges Taliban for peace as 10th provincial capital falls

As security forces retreated across Afghanistan, the government gave a proposal to negotiators in Qatar offering a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting, according to a member of the government’s team in Doha.

A second negotiator, Ghulam Farooq Majroh, said the had been given an offer about a “government of peace” without providing more specifics.

The peace offer comes as captured a strategic provincial capital near on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep across just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after US and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.

While itself isn't directly under threat, the loss of Ghazni tightens the grip of a resurgent Taliban estimated to now hold some two-thirds of the nation, and thousands of people have fled their homes. The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. The Afghan government may eventually be forced to pull back to defend the capital and just a few other cities.

The onslaught represented a stunning collapse of Afghan forces and renews questions about where the over $830 billion spent by the US Defence Department on fighting, training those troops, and reconstruction efforts went — especially as Taliban fighters ride on American-made Humvees and pickup trucks with M-16s slung across their shoulders. It also raised fears that the Taliban would turn back the clock on the country and reimpose a brutal regime. Already there are reports of repressive restrictions on women and revenge killings.

Afghan security forces and the government have not responded to repeated requests for comment over the days of fighting.

On Thursday, the militants raised their white flags imprinted with an Islamic proclamation of faith over the city of Ghazni, just 130 km (80 miles) southwest of Kabul. Mohammad Arif Rahmani, a lawmaker from Ghazni, said the city had fallen to the insurgents.

Ghazni provincial council member Amanullah Kamrani also told The Associated Press that but added that the two bases outside of the city remain held by government forces. Militants crowded onto one seized Humvee and drove down one main road in Ghazni, with the golden dome of a mosque near the governor's office visible behind them, yelling: “God is great!”



The insurgents, cradling their rifles, later gathered at one roundabout for an impromptu speech by a commander. One militant carried a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

Kamrani alleged that Ghazni's provincial governor and police chief made a deal with the Taliban to flee after their surrender. Taliban video and photos purported to show the governor's convoy passing by Taliban fighters unstopped as part of the deal. Later Thursday, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said the governor and his deputies had been arrested over that alleged deal.

The officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The loss of Ghazni — which sits along the Kabul-Kandahar Highway that connects the Afghan capital to the southern provinces — could complicate resupply and movement for government forces, as well as squeeze the capital from the south. Already, the Taliban's weeklong blitz has seen the militants seize nine other provincial capitals around the country.

Many are in the country's northeast corner, pressuring Kabul from that direction as well. Angry at pan-Arab satellite news network Al-Jazeera for reporting on troops earlier surrendering in Kunduz, military spokesman Gen. Ajmal Omar Shinwari said the channel would be investigated by authorities. Al-Jazeera, based in Qatar where the Taliban has a diplomatic office, said since it didn't "have a correspondent currently in Kunduz, we rely on reputed news agencies" and used that material in its reports on the surrenders.