Kamala as first women vice president is a momentous thing: Biden advisor

The election of Kamala Harris as the first Black and the first Asian-American woman vice president of the US is a "momentous thing", a top advisor to president-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday.
The Biden-Harris ticket has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a bitterly-fought election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.
"I think it's another not only have we elected the next president of the United States of America, we've elected the first black woman, Asian American woman to serve as vice president," said Symone Sanders, a top advisor to Biden.
"I think it's a momentous thing. It's a historic day for a number of various reasons. We are all just very excited. I know I can. I don't think it comes as a surprise to anyone that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cannot wait to get to work for the American people," Sanders told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
"We did it. We did it Joe," Harris is seen as saying to President-elect Biden in a video posted on social media.
"You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris said in the short video that immediately went viral on the social media.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney extend his congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
"We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead, Romney said.
Popular African American singer Mary Millben said Vice President-elect Harris has made history.
"Today you make history as our first African American and Indian American female Vice-President. This is a great moment for America, she said.
"You are now a voice for all women, Republicans and Democrats. Help heal America, Millben said.
