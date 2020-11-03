US Elections 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots

-
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots on the election day.
"It's Election Day. Go vote, America!" said Biden on Twitter.
Similarly, Harris said, "Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at http://IWillVote.com."
The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns.
