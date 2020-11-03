JUST IN
Trump vs Biden: Landslide or down to the wire? Ghosts of 2016 loom overhead
US Elections 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots on the election day

US Presidential elections 2020 | Joe Biden

ANI  |  US 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots on the election day.

"It's Election Day. Go vote, America!" said Biden on Twitter.

Similarly, Harris said, "Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at http://IWillVote.com."

The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 18:10 IST

