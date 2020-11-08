Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

-
ALSO READ
'Will do what it takes' to make Biden our Commander-in-Chief: Kamala Harris
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
Joe Biden elected US President after hotly contested presidential polls
Democracy messy, requires patience: Biden on delayed US election results
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri
-
Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to "President-elect on Saturday, minutes after America's major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election.
"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," reads 77-year-old Biden's new Twitter profile.
Earlier, his profile described him as Senator and former vice president.
Immediately, his website declared A presidency for all Americans.
Major media outlets started calling Biden the winner after it became clear that he has taken a major lead against Republican incumbent Trump in the battleground State of Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, making him cross the benchmark of the 270 electoral college votes.
With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.
Biden would be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20.
"America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me, Biden said in a tweet soon thereafter.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden has won the highest office in the US in his third attempt. He was the youngest Senator of the United States in early 70s which he served for over three decades. He was the vice president of the country fir eight years from 2009 to 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU