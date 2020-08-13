Kamala Harris promises jobs, defend Obamacare; slams Trump policies

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic party's vice-presidential nominee, has said once elected the administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong initiatives for the welfare of Americans.

Hitting hard on the three and half years of the Trump administration during her first appearance after being picked as the vice presidential nominee of the Democratic party on Tuesday, Harris, 55, presented a long list of missteps taken by the current US government.

"As Biden-Harris Administration, we will create millions of jobs and fight climate change through a clean energy revolution, bring back critical supply chains so the future is made in America, build on the Affordable Care Act so everyone has the peace of mind that comes with health insurance, and finally offer caregivers the dignity, the respect, and the pay they deserve," she said.

"We'll protect a woman's right to make her own decisions about her own body, root out systemic racism in our justice system, and pass a new Voting Rights Act, a John Lewis Voting Rights Act, that will ensure every voice is heard and every voice is counted," Harris added.



During her speech along side Biden, Harris said the case of President and Vice President Mike Pence is open and she has worked every day to hold the officials accountable to the American people.

"Let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against and Mike Pence is open and shut," said Harris.

During the speech she mentioned a lot of sectors where the current administration has created a complete mess.

"Just look where they've gotten us. More than 16 million out of work, millions of kids who cannot go back to school, a crisis of poverty, of homelessness afflicting black, brown, and indigenous people the most, a crisis of hunger afflicting one in five mothers, who have children that are hungry, and tragically, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short, many with loved ones who never got the chance to say goodbye," she said.

"It didn't have to be this way. Six years ago, in fact, we had a different health crisis. It was called Ebola. And we all remember that pandemic. But you know what happened then? Barack Obama and did their job. Only two people in the United States died, two, Harris said.

That is what's called leadership, she told the audience.

"But compare that to the moment we find ourselves in now. When other countries are following the science, Trump pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News. While other countries were flattening the curve, he said the virus would just, poof, go away like a miracle," she alleged.



Harris said that this is what happens when one elects a person who just isn't up for the job.

She said it was due to the fault of the Trump administraton that the US had to shut down various of its regions again while other countries were opening up.