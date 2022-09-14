Kellogg India's FY22 revenue from operations up by 14% to Rs 1,332 cr

-
Breakfast cereal producer Kellogg India's revenue from operation was up 14.12 per cent in 2021-22 to Rs 1,332 crore as compared to the previous year.
Its profit after tax in FY22 jumped 42.94 per cent to Rs 102.51 crore as against Rs 71.71 crore a year ago, as per the data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Other income was at Rs 20.24 crore in last fiscal year.
Total revenue was at Rs 1,352.24 crore, up 14.15 per cent as compared to Rs 1,184.54 crore a year ago.
Total expenses of Kellogg India, a subsidiary of Kellogg's Company, USA, were also up 13.18 per cent to Rs 1,217.18 crore.
The company sells products such as cornflakes, Chocos, energy bars muesli, oats, granola, Froot Loops and upma in the Indian markets.
It received 79.13 per cent of turnover in FY22 from the manufacturing of processed foods and 16.11 per cent from the trading of goods.
In FY22, FMCG companies witnessed a surge in demand for packaged food products due to hygiene and safety issues after the second wave of the pandemic. Household consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food had gone up.
