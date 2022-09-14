EU court largely upholds $4-bn fine on Google for Android OS antitrust

One of the European Union's highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to by the bloc's antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice's General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap with a fine of more than 4 billion euros for stifling competition through the dominance of .

The court said it was appropriate to give a fine of 4.125 billion euros (USD 4.155 billion), slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)