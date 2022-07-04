British court rejects Kellogg's arguments against new sugar rules

-
ALSO READ
Kellogg to split into three; to focus on snacks, cereals and plant foods
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Regulators are probing block trading on Wall Street, but what is a block?
Decision to ban coal in Delhi a late step in right direction: Greenpeace
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
-
Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid on Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals.
The US company that makes Coco Pops, Frosted Flakes, Frosties and Rice Krispies had challenged the UK government over regulations taking effect in October restricting the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar or salt.
A High Court judge rejected the company's argument that the regulations don't take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal.
Judge Thomas Linden said that mixing a breakfast cereal that's high in sugar with milk does not change the fact that it's high in sugar.
Kellogg's argument that its cereals like Crunchy Nut Clusters and Milk Chocolate Curls somehow become healthy products if they are consumed with milk is wholly unconvincing, as the addition of milk does not alter the nutritional profile of the products themselves," the judge wrote.
Under the regulations, unhealthy foods will be banned from high-profile locations in supermarkets such as checkouts, shop entrances and aisle ends. There will also be restrictions on how they're displayed in online supermarket search results. More rules taking effect next year will ban buy one, get one free offers and other multibuy promotions.
Kellogg UK's managing director, Chris Silcock, said the company is disappointed but doesn't plan to appeal.
By restricting the placement of items in supermarkets, people face less choice and potentially higher prices," he said, urging the government to rethink the regulations amid a cost-of-living crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU