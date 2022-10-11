JUST IN
King Charles coronation to take place on May 6 next year: Buckingham Palace

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday

Topics
Prince Charles | Buckingham Palace

Press Trust of India  |  London 

King Charles III
King Charles III

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne on the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last month, will be officially bestowed with his crown and royal paraphernalia at the coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The palace said the King will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.

During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign is anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.

Traditionally, the coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry. The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year's coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey also the site of the Queen's state funeral. Since 1066, the coronation service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 23:01 IST

