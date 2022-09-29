King Charles III may not replace Queen Elizabeth on Australia's $5 notes

-
ALSO READ
Banknotes featuring King Charles III will be in circulation by 2024: BOE
A new UK monarch: After Elizabeth II, what to expect from King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. So what happens next?
Queen Elizabeth II was known around the world but still a royal mystery
-
Just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Australia is already hinting it might not replace her with King Charles III on its five-dollar banknotes when they’re eventually reprinted.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Wednesday he’d mull the best way of redesigning the widely-used currency following the Queen’s passing, using language that left the door open for someone besides her 73-year-old son to be depicted. Previous polls suggest the population is roughly split about breaking from Britain.
“I don’t see a massive rush to change,” Chalmers said in Canberra. “But nor do I think it should be especially controversial for a country like ours to consider and consult on what we want to do with the five-dollar note going forward.”
Also Read | Banknotes featuring King Charles III will be in circulation by 2024: BOE
Chalmers said he’d work with Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on tackling the best way to make any changes. He didn’t give a time frame for when a decision might be reached.
Along with Canada, New Zealand and other former colonies of the British Empire, Australia still counts the monarch as its head of state. A referendum in 1999 to become a republic was narrowly defeated, yet the debate has simmered as Australia’s stature as a regional power and globally significant economy has grown.
The government has already announced the king’s profile will appear on Australian coins at some point in 2023, however multiple ministers have suggested a different design may be chosen for the five-dollar note. When asked about a change prior to the funeral for the monarch, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he believed it was disrespectful to consider the issue at that time.
“We will deal with these issues appropriately, in an orderly way, in a way that is respectful,” he said.
Albanese has previously suggested he would like to see a national referendum on Australia becoming a republic during his time in office, making an Australian the head of state.
Britain’s Royal Mint has already said it would begin the slow process of switching the late queen with the king on UK currency and stamps.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 08:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU