JUST IN
R Kelly ordered to pay over $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
Shah Rukh Khan appears on world's tallest screen to hail NRI success story
Ukraine pledges to reclaim land that Russia is likely to annex: Official
Pakistan's Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi continues his hate-mongering rhetoric
'Extremely dangerous' eyewall of Hurricane Ian moving onshore: US NHC
Pak NSC approves constitution of high-level committee to probe audio leaks
Hurricane Ian has potential for 'catastrophic' chemical leak in Florida
Biden asks oil industry not to raise prices as hurricane Ian nears
India, Brazil support each other's candidacy at UNSC: Brazilian envoy
Biden on ending hunger in US by the end of decade: 'I know we can do this'
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
R Kelly ordered to pay over $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
Business Standard

King Charles III may not replace Queen Elizabeth on Australia's $5 notes

Just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Australia is already hinting it might not replace her with King Charles III on its five-dollar banknotes when they're eventually reprinted

Topics
Australia | Queen Elizabeth II | King Charles III

Ben Westcott | Bloomberg  |  New Delhi 

Queen Elizabeth's photo on Australia five-dollar notes.
Queen Elizabeth II's photo on Australia five-dollar notes. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Australia is already hinting it might not replace her with King Charles III on its five-dollar banknotes when they’re eventually reprinted.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Wednesday he’d mull the best way of redesigning the widely-used currency following the Queen’s passing, using language that left the door open for someone besides her 73-year-old son to be depicted. Previous polls suggest the population is roughly split about breaking from Britain.

“I don’t see a massive rush to change,” Chalmers said in Canberra. “But nor do I think it should be especially controversial for a country like ours to consider and consult on what we want to do with the five-dollar note going forward.”

Also Read | Banknotes featuring King Charles III will be in circulation by 2024: BOE

Chalmers said he’d work with Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on tackling the best way to make any changes. He didn’t give a time frame for when a decision might be reached.

Along with Canada, New Zealand and other former colonies of the British Empire, Australia still counts the monarch as its head of state. A referendum in 1999 to become a republic was narrowly defeated, yet the debate has simmered as Australia’s stature as a regional power and globally significant economy has grown.

The government has already announced the king’s profile will appear on Australian coins at some point in 2023, however multiple ministers have suggested a different design may be chosen for the five-dollar note. When asked about a change prior to the funeral for the monarch, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he believed it was disrespectful to consider the issue at that time.

“We will deal with these issues appropriately, in an orderly way, in a way that is respectful,” he said.

Albanese has previously suggested he would like to see a national referendum on Australia becoming a republic during his time in office, making an Australian the head of state.

Britain’s Royal Mint has already said it would begin the slow process of switching the late queen with the king on UK currency and stamps.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Australia

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 08:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.