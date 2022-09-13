King Charles III reaffirms vow to follow mother's 'shining example'

Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday reaffirmed his vow to follow the "shining example" set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a speech at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland during his state mourning tour of all parts of the United Kingdom.

The 73-year-old monarch went on a brief walkabout in Hillsborough shortly after landing in Belfast for what is the first visit to the devolved nation by a British King in nearly 80 years.

Joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, Charles shook hands and greeted crowds before heading to St. Anne's Cathedral for a service of reflection for the Queen's life.

"At the very beginning of her life of service, the Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith," he said in a speech in response to the customary message of condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey.

"Now, with that shining example before me, and with God's help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland. During the years of my mother's reign, it has been a privilege to bear witness to such a devoted life. May it be granted to us all to fulfil the tasks before us so well, he said.

In an apparent reference to the past Troubles of conflict in the region, the new monarch said his late mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times" for Northern Ireland.

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts, he said.

The reference would be seen as relating to the historic handshake between the late Queen and Martin McGuinness, the former leader of the separatist Irish Republican Army (IRA) during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of her reign in 2012.

The British monarch's brief handshake was seen as ushering in a new era in 40 years of troubled history in Northern Ireland and laying separatist forces at rest.

"In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes. Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard, stated Charles, in his first address to the region as monarch.

From Belfast, the King and Queen Consort will make their way back to in time to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace as it arrives from Edinburgh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)