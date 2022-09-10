Here's what's next for the UK as King Charles III starts his reign

-
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.
The long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, has been adapted to the specific circumstances of the queen's death in Scotland, and some details haven't been publicly confirmed.
Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.
Friday, September 9
King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travelled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.
At noon, church bells rang at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and across the country in honour of the queen.
Also at noon, Parliament held a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.
A 1 pm, gun salutes were fired in London's Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen's life.
During afternoon, the king meets with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
6 p.m. The king makes a televised address to the nation.
6 pm A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul's Cathedral for the queen.
Saturday, September 10
At 10 am, King Charles meets at St. James's Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.
At 11 am, an official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the UK.
Around 1 pm, the Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.
Subsequent days:
The queen's body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, where the coffin is likely to rest at Holyrood Palace before being moved to St. Giles' Cathedral so members of the public can pay their respects.
The coffin will be transported by train or plane to London.
The queen will then lie in state for several days in Parliament's Westminster Hall, where the public will again be able to pay their respects.
A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.
The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen's funeral.
