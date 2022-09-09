A new UK monarch: After Elizabeth II, what to expect from King Charles III

King Charles III, previously known as Charles, is the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth nations. He ascended to the throne after his mother, II's, demise on September 8. King Charles III is the oldest person to become a new monarch. He has been preparing for the Crown since he was four years old when his mother ascended the Crown in 1953.

The British monarch is a ceremonial figurehead who generally is expected not to intervene in political matters. However, as head of state, they have retained some constitutional powers. His ascension is likely to fuel a debate about monarchy's future, still seen as a symbol of national unity by some and as an obsolete relic of feudal history by .

King Charles III will inherit his mother's private fortune, which was said to be $426 million this year, and the monarch will not have to pay the . Apart from the throne and II's private fortune, the new King will take on the roles and responsibilities of his mother, including some unusual perks, which include two birthdays, no voting, no license or passport.

Role in parliament

Parliament is the UK's highest legislative authority and comprises the House of Commons, House of Lords, and Crown, another name for monarchy. The Crown is the oldest part of Britain's government system. However, its powers have withered away over time and are now broadly ritualistic.

Opening, dissolving parliament

The monarch opens parliament yearly at the tradition-heavy State Opening and reads the government's plans for the upcoming year. This event usually begins with the monarch's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. Before a general election, the Crown also formally dissolves the parliament.

Prime ministerial confidant

II held weekly meetings with all of her prime ministers, where she would find out their plans and concerns. Britain's long-reigning monarch also tried to help the prime ministers in any way she could.

Constitutional crisis

In times of grave constitutional crisis, the monarch is allowed to exercise their prerogative powers when they are allowed to go against ministerial advice.

Royal assent

After the House of Commons and House of Lords approve a Bill, it is sent to the monarch for approval, which is then turned into a law.

Creating lords and knights

The monarch has the power to appoint lords who can sit in parliament. However, it is only exercised on the advice of government ministers. The monarch also confers knighthoods, which are given to those who have made a notable contribution to British society. A list of nominees is provided to the monarch by the government each year, for approval of public honours

Appointing government

The day after general elections are concluded, the monarch invites the leader of the party, who secured most seats, to become prime minister and form a government.

Head of Church

Britain's monarch has the power to appoint archbishops and bishops, but it is only exercised only on the advice of a Church Commission.