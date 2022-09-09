King Charles III: The King who believes in healing power of Yoga, Ayurveda

-
-
King Charles III, Britain's new monarch who ascended to the throne on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has a strong connection with India and its age-old traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda.
The 73-year-old King, who has made several visits to India as the Prince of Wales over the years, has focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through his British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia.
The royal spoke of his “great love for India” when he launched an emergency Covid appeal last year and helped raise millions during India's severe pandemic wave.
“Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country. Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time. As India has helped others, so now must we help India,” he said at the time.
Back in April 2018, he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Science Museum in London to launch a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on Yoga and Ayurveda. His wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, is also believed to practice Yoga.
As the Prince of Wales, Charles has been a very vocal supporter of causes related to the environment and has been an ardent voice against the ravages of climate change. He has spoken regularly about India's important role in meeting the global climate
action targets.
The royal is also focussed on natural farming techniques and has campaigned for a clear set of "global farm metrics" to create sustainable supply chains.
With his accession to the throne, Charles has also become Head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries including India and 2.4 billion people. For 14 of these countries, as well as the UK, the King is the Head of State.
For the first time since 1952, the national anthem will be played with the words “God Save the King” and new coinage will now bear his insignia.
