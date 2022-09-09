King Charles III addresses UK for first time from Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, II, gave his first address as sovereign.

"Throughout her life, HM the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family. We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance and example," said the King.

"Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss," he added.

Continuing on his mother's service, the King said, "In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations."

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the Queen was head of state, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as Queen served the people of so many nations.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life - whether it be short or long - to the service of her people. That was more than a promise. It was a profound personal commitment, which defined her whole life," he added.

Earlier in the day, the King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, greeted large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace, before holding his first meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession Council on Saturday morning in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace, said.

It will mark the first time in history that the ceremony will be televised.

However, he has begun his royal duties already and would have discussed the plans for the Queen's funeral with newly-appointed Prime Minister Truss during their first audience.