Russia holds UNSC Ukraine resolution, calls emergency meeting on US Biolabs

Russia halted its call for a vote on its draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine over lack of support and will instead call for an emergency meeting to address the US bio-laboratories in the war-torn country.
"We decided, on this stage, not to ask for a vote on our draft, but we are not withdrawing the draft resolution. Instead, tomorrow morning, we will ask for an emergency meeting to discuss again the issue of US bio laboratories in Ukraine, using the new documents we obtained in the course of the special military operation," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday.
The Russian UN Security Council resolution had called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine to enable the safe evacuation of civilians, Sputnik reported citing a draft text of the resolution released on Tuesday.
Condemning all violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, including the Geneva Conventions, the resolution demanded respect and protection for all medical and humanitarian personnel engaged in medical and related duties, according to Sputnik.
The UNSC had held a special session on Thursday (local time) to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine following a request from six countries including the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway.
