WTO warns 'darkened' trade outlook could deteriorate further in 2023
Business Standard

Kyiv dismisses Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions as 'worthless'

Kyiv has dismissed as worthless the laws that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed formalising the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war

AP  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine, Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Kyiv has dismissed as worthless the laws that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday formalising the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia.

The worthless decisions of the terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on," the head of the Ukraine President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram messaging application. A collective insane asylum can continue to live in a fictional world.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said in his nightly address that he has signed a decree rendering void any of Putin's acts designed to annex Ukrainian territories since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Any Russian decisions, any treaties with which they try to seize our land all this is worthless, Zelenskyy said at the end of his video address.

Russian energy company Gazprom says it is resuming gas supplies to Italy after reaching an agreement for transit through Austria.

The Russian government-controlled company had suspended delivery to Italy through Austria last week citing regulatory changes that came into effect in the Alpine nation last month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gazprom said the operator of an Austrian pipeline has indicated its willingness to handle the transit of gas to Italy making it possible to resume the supplies of Russian gas across Austria.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 18:40 IST

