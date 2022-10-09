Lahore ranked as most polluted city in the world with AQI between 166-279

As the smog season returns, Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world with the (AQI) rating ranging between 166 and 279 in the different areas of the metropolis, the media reported.

The latest data gathered through various government and private monitors highlights that the air quality of the provincial capital is the worst in the world, followed by Beijing, Dhaka, Milan, Shenyang, Seattle, Zagreb, Portland, Karachi and Vancouver, Express Tribune reported.

Live statistics released by the United States air quality monitoring agency IQ Air show that the worst atmospheric pollution was recorded at Kot Lakhpat where the AQI rating was hovering around 279.

The air quality of the provincial capital was in the range of unhealthy to very unhealthy for humans and animals in different areas, Express Tribune reported.

On average, the PM2.5 concentration in Lahore's air is currently 16.8 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value, Express Tribune reported.

Air quality statistics released by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lahore show that the prevailing meteorological conditions indicate that there are chances for the accumulation of suspended aerosols in the atmosphere in the coming two days, which may result in poor visibility.

The AQI may also remain in the 'unhealthy for sensitive group' range for the Lahore region during the period.

--IANS

san/pgh

