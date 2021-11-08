Larger-than-expected Saudi crude price hikes to Asia bullish for markets

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Saudi Aramco announces completion of share sale worth $12.4 billion
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
-
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the price differential of its flagship crude to Asia by more than double in December versus November, exceeding market expectations and sending a bullish signal to the global oil market, traders said.
The sharper-than-expected price hike comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last week to maintain a production hike of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December despite consumers' calls for higher output.
On Saturday, state oil giant Saudi Aramco hiked the official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light crude by $1.40 to $2.70 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman prices in December, its highest level since September.
This far exceeds a hike of 30-90 cents a barrel forecast for Arab Light in a Reuters survey on Oct. 29.
Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained more than $1 on Monday following Saudi's announcement. Brent has risen about 60% from the start of the year as global oil demand recovers from the pandemic. [O/R]
"It just tells you that Saudi is very bullish and they also think that the market is very tight and that's why they dare to hike prices so much," a Singapore-based trader said.
The trader said the producer likely based its price calculations on Asia's refining margins, which jumped in October from sharp gains in gasoline and naphtha.
The OSPs for lighter grades - Arab Super Light and Arab Extra Light, which yield more of those two products - rose by more than $2 a barrel in December.
Saudi Aramco also hiked OSPs for heavier grades by more than $1 a barrel despite weaker fuel oil margins. These prices will set the trend for other medium and heavy grades from Kuwait, Iraq and Iran.
The price hikes have made Saudi crude, especially heavier grades, "very expensive", several buyers told Reuters.
Saudi Aramco as a matter of policy does not comment on prices.
The price hikes come even as Middle East producers are increasing output as previously agreed in a pact to raise output starting from August.
Saudi oil production will exceed 10 million bpd in December, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said on Thursday.
Middle East benchmarks jumped higher last week after Brent's premium to Dubai quotes stretched to its highest since 2013. That made Brent-linked crude from the Atlantic Basin and Latin America more expensive than those from the Middle East and Russia.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU