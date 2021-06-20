Saudi Aramco announces completion of share sale worth $12.4 billion

-
ALSO READ
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Saudi Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30% amid higher crude oil prices
Sorry, Saudi Aramco, Reliance Industries just isn't that into you
India's energy alliance with Saudi totters after years of co-operation
-
Saudi Aramco has announced the completion of a $12.4 billion sale in its natural gas pipeline to an international investor consortium.
The consortium consists of a broad cross-section of investors from North America, Asia and the Middle East, in which it acquired a 49-percent stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday
As part of the transaction, first announced in April 2021, Aramco and its subsidiary entered into a 25-year leaseback agreement for the oil giant's stabilised crude oil pipelines network, Xinhua news agency quoted the SPA as saying.
Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for stabilised crude oil flows, backed by minimum volume commitments.
Aramco continues to hold a 51 per cent majority stake in the subsidiary and retains full ownership and operational control of its stabilised crude oil pipeline network.
The transaction does not impose any restrictions on Aramco's actual crude oil production volumes, which are subject to production decisions made by the Kingdom.
"The interest we have received from investors shows strong confidence in our operations and the long-term outlook for our business," Aramco President & CEO Eng, Amin H. Nasser said in a statement on Saturday.
He said his company would continue to explore opportunities to capitalise on the industry-leading capabilities and attract the right type of investment to Saudi Arabia.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU