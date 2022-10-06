Leaders of Spain, Germany discuss ongoing energy crisis before EU summit

The leaders of and held talks in Wednesday, two days before both participate in an summit to discuss Europe's crisis derived from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the northwestern city of A Corua. The two centre-left leaders were accompanied by 15 ministers from their governments.

The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany's plan to subsidise gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy.

Snchez said that he empathises with due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Both Snchez and Scholz support reforming the EU's market.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine impact us all, but clearly it has a greater impact on the countries with a higher dependency on Russian carbon-based fuels so we empathise with the situation that is in, Snchez said. (And) Germany is Europe's leading economy, so it is in all our interests that Germany does well.

Scholz, meanwhile, reiterated his support for Spain's push to build another, larger pipeline with France that could pump natural gas, and potentially green hydrogen, northwards to the rest of Europe. That plan, however, has received zero support from French president Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz said that they did not discuss Germany's suggested European anti-missile defence shield as some local media had anticipated.

On Thursday, leaders of over 40 EU and non-EU countries will meet in Prague to launch a European Political Community championed by Macron and aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. The next day the leaders of the 27 EU members will gather to talk about and the war in Ukraine.

