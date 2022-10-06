Leaders of Spain, Germany discuss ongoing energy crisis before EU summit

-
ALSO READ
Spain witnessing worst wildfire in recorded history, say authorities
French Open: Germany's Zverev defeats Spain's Alcaraz, enters semi-finals
Spain inflation soars to record 10% as ECB gears up for rate hikes
84 dead in 1st three days of Spain's heatwave; death toll likely to rise
Wildfires stretching across Spain as heatwave continues, says report
-
The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe's energy crisis derived from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the northwestern city of A Corua. The two centre-left leaders were accompanied by 15 ministers from their governments.
The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany's plan to subsidise gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy.
Snchez said that he empathises with Germany due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Both Snchez and Scholz support reforming the EU's energy market.
The consequences of the war in Ukraine impact us all, but clearly it has a greater impact on the countries with a higher dependency on Russian carbon-based fuels so we empathise with the situation that Germany is in, Snchez said. (And) Germany is Europe's leading economy, so it is in all our interests that Germany does well.
Scholz, meanwhile, reiterated his support for Spain's push to build another, larger pipeline with France that could pump natural gas, and potentially green hydrogen, northwards to the rest of Europe. That plan, however, has received zero support from French president Emmanuel Macron.
Scholz said that they did not discuss Germany's suggested European anti-missile defence shield as some local media had anticipated.
On Thursday, leaders of over 40 EU and non-EU countries will meet in Prague to launch a European Political Community championed by Macron and aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. The next day the leaders of the 27 EU members will gather to talk about energy and the war in Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 07:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU