French Open: Germany's Zverev defeats Spain's Alcaraz, enters semi-finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022 after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the men's singles category on Tuesday.
Zverev took down his Spanish counterpart by 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7).
It took the German 3 hours and 18 minutes to send Alcaraz out of the tournament. With this, Zverev also avenged the loss to Alcaraz in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open in early May. He had cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 after defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Sunday.
Now in the semi-finals on June 3, Zverev will play the 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.
Earlier, in a remarkable victory, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beat world number 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals of the French Open.
Nadal had set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the ongoing French Open 2022 after a barnstorming fourth-round battle with Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday. No.9 seed Auger-Aliassime pushed Nadal to the limit but in the final set, Nadal turned on the style to finish off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory. On the other hand, Djokovic had defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
On Wednesday, Marin Cilic of Croatia will meet Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.
World number two tennis player Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open by Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Tuesday (local time) in straight sets. On the other hand, Rublev progressed into the quarter-finals after his Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired due to an apparent knee injury during the third set of their fourth-round match at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Monday.
On Thursday, Denmark's Holger Rune will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarter-finals.
Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter the men's singles quarter-finals on Monday. On the other hand, The eighth seed Ruud became the first player from Norway to enter a grand slam quarter-final with a 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.
