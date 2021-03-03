Lebanon Foreign Ministry complains to United Nations over oil spill

-
ALSO READ
Facing economic meltdown, Lebanon seeks world's help to rise from rubble
Japanese ship operator to pay $9 million over Mauritius oil spill
Human Rights Watch says Lebanon-led probe into port explosion flawed
Veteran politician Hariri back as Lebanon's PM, vows to halt collapse
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Horror scenes in Lebanon intensive care wards
-
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint to the UN, asking for investigations into an oil spill that reached the country's shores late last month.
The Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it has asked for the UN's technical support, stressing the need for the world body to determine the causes of this leakage, and the party responsible for it, enabling Lebanon to claim compensation for the environmental damage caused by the oil spill, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Lebanon does not have the capacity to address this environmental disaster and limit its incessant repercussions," the statement said.
Black deposits were discovered late last month on the coast of Tyre, south Lebanon, and covered around 200 metres of the area that make up a major part of the Tyre Nature Reserve.
Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab blamed an Israeli ship for the oil spill.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU