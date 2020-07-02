Lemonade makes a dream debut, soars 73% on demand for new listings

-
Shares of SoftBank-backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc surged 73 per cent in their market debut, capitalizing on the rebound in US investor demand for new listings following the coronavirus outbreak.
The company's shares opened at $50.06 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to their initial public offering (IPO) price of $29. The opening price values the company at $2.75 billion.
