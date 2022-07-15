LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman sides with Elon Musk against Trump

-
LinkedIn cofounder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman has supported tech billionaire Elon Musk over his war of words against former US President Donald Trump.
Hoffman shared his thoughts about the Musk versus Trump issue in a Twitter thread and said he wasn't surprised that Musk was being attacked by the former President and compared the two men's reputations, reports Teslarati.
He added that he supports people working to build a better future for the US and the world.
"Not surprised to see Trump's attacks on Elon Musk. Elon's a classic immigrant story - an entrepreneur with a real record of success. Started EV revolution w/Tesla, resurrected US rocket industry w/SpaceX, fighting climate change while promoting American innovation," Hoffman said.
It all started when, recently, the former US President claimed at a rally in Alaska that Musk had told him that he voted for him. Musk responded to the claim on Twitter saying, "not true".
The Tesla CEO pointed out that he did not hate the former President, but also called him out for his drama.
"Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for the start of the Presidential term should be 69," Musk said recently.
In response to Musk's comments, Trump shared a bit of a ranting post on his social network, Truth Social. He said that Musk came to him for help with subsidies and that he could have told Elon to drop to his knees and beg and that Elon would have done it.
