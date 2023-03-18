JUST IN
Imran Khan's supporters clash with police ahead of court case in Pakistan
Live coverage banned in Islamabad as Imran Khan appears for hearing

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where PTI chairman Imran Khan will be arriving for a court hearing

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be arriving for a court hearing, the media reported.

According to a statement, Pemra referred to the clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement personnel outside Imran's Zaman Park residence, saying it had "observed with concern" that satellite TV channels were "showing live footages (sic) / images of a violent mob, attacks on police and law enforcing agencies", Dawn reported.

The ban comes after pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement personnel spanning two days as the latter tried to execute a court-ordered arrest warrant, Dawn reported.

It said the footage or images were seen on TV "without any editorial oversight during the recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcement agencies in Lahore wherein, the violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles".

It added that the live telecast of such footage on different satellite TV channels "created chaos and panic" among viewers and the police. "Such activism by mob not only jeopardises law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable," it cautioned, Dawn reported.

--IANS

san/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 17:54 IST

