Latest news live: UN chief calls for dialogue to solve Sri Lanka crisis

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants Sri Lankans to find a solution through dialogue to the crisis in their country, whose Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid violent clashes spurred by an economic crisis, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday. "We continue to encourage all Sri Lankan stakeholders to find a solution to the current challenges through dialogue and with the interests of the country and the people in mind," Haq said.
The national capital reported 799 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. As many as 1,366 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,63,502. There are 5,369 active Covid cases in the city at present.
With 14,107 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Sunday has been 4.94 per cent.
The Congress and the AAP were caught unawares as the BJP seems to have set the agenda for the MCD polls through Shaheen Bagh -- famous for its month long anti-CAA protest. Local AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Congress leaders blamed the civic body and staged high octane protests after MCD team reached Shaheen Bagh to raze "illegal" structures in the area on Monday. Many Congress leaders were detained, following which the state Congress president Anil Kumar reached Kalkaji police station.
